Diamond Platnumz leaves hospital, bigs up end of year concert

Bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz performs on stage at the 28th edition of Koroga Festival at Hell's Gate national Park in Naivasha. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO.

Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platnumz is on the mend after spending the festive season on a hospital bed.

In a post on his Instagram stories, the musician had shared photos of himself receiving some injections while lying on the hospital bed and looking frail.

However, now that he is discharged, the Waah hitmaker thanked his fans and family for standing with him.

“I thank you all for your prayers, your calls and messages comforted me while I was taken ill. I did not have a good Christmas this year, but I thank God for blessing me with good health so much so that I am back again at doing practices for my show CHEERS 2023,” read part of his message.

He also apologized to his fans for not being able to entertain them during the festive season.

“If you are my fan and would like to be at (my) the event, make your payments as fast as you can immediately I announce the varying prices for the event is big and will not be recorded live on TV,” he explained.

Born Naseeb Juma, Diamondm and also popularly known as Simba, Diamond is set to have an end-of-year event at a Dar es Salaam hotel and has been actively preparing for it by posting videos of him and his dance crew dancing to his songs on his socials.

The event is a collaboration with his protégé Zuchu and though they are said to be romantically involved, Diamond’s new song Chikita refutes the claims saying that he is not romantically involved and tells naysayers and people judging them they are wasting their time.

“Walokuambia nala Zuchu sio kweli wanazusha. Wanaokaa vikao sisi kutujaji wape pole yao wanatwanga maji (those saying I am romantically involved with Zuchu are lying, tell them sorry),” say part of the songs lyrics.

The two have denounced dating on a number of occasions.