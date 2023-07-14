Diamond Platnumz embarrasses his alleged lover Zuchu in public





Bongo heartthrob Diamond Platnumz has refuted claims about his romantic involvement with his signee Zuchu.

When asked about his views on polygamy, the talented musician stated that, as a Muslim, he is allowed to have up to four wives, although he clarified that he currently does not have any.

Diamond further expressed that it was up to the ladies to pursue a relationship with him.

“I don’t mind. I am Muslim and I am allowed to have four wives. I don’t even have one yet so its up to you ladies to shoot your shot.”

Also read: Diamond to Zuchu: Flowers from a woman I haven’t had a kid with is special

This comes after Diamond and Zuchu were linked romantically. Away from that, a few days ago, Diamond left his Instagram followers confused after announcing that his fiancée was expecting a child.

In his Instagram story, the artist wrote that his unnamed fiancée is due to give birth in January next year.

Diamond hinted that he would become a father once again soon.

“Haya tukutane Januari mwakani mchumba anapoenda kujifungua. (Let us meet in January when my wife will be welcoming a child).”

While Diamond did not explicitly mention Zuchu or confirm the rumors surrounding her pregnancy, several months ago, speculations were rife, with individuals like Juma Lokole claiming that Zuchu was carrying Diamond’s child.

Also read: Babu Tale was ‘hurt’ when he learnt of Diamond’s relationship with Zuchu

However, the artist has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors.

Entertainment pundits are claiming all that was just clout to promote their upcoming music projects.

Shortly after, Diamond took the opportunity to express his gratitude to his fans for their support, as his new song My Baby quickly soared to the top spot on YouTube just two days after its release.

The musician had previously issued strong statements, asserting his intention to dominate the music charts from July to January next year.

During his appearance on the Netflix reality show, Young Famous and Africa, Diamond found himself embroiled in controversy when his supposed lover, Fantana, expressed surprise at his alleged relationship status.

According to Fantana, she had no knowledge of Diamond having a girlfriend, as he consistently denied being involved with anyone.

“In our conversations, I asked him multiple times if he had a girlfriend, and each time he confidently said no,” Fantana revealed. “When someone denies it repeatedly, you start to believe them.”

Also read: Zuchu swears to avoid pregnancy amid Diamond-Fantana affair