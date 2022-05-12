Diamond Platnumz reveals plans to buy a private jet

Diamond Platnumz on stage at the Wasafi Festival in Mombasa.

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz says he plans to buy a private jet this year.

The Waaah hitmaker, whose real name is Naseeb Juma, made the announcement on his socials, whilst also flossing a Rolls Royce car he claims to have bought in 2021.

“We bought a 2021 Rolls Roys Black Bedge Zero kilometer last Year,” he said.

“And we’re buying a private jet this year. That’s the definition of the best management.”

Besides ranking among the most popular musicians in East Africa, Diamond also is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tanzanian-based entities Wasafi Wasafi Record Label and Wasafi Media.

From humble background in Tandale, the musician is known to live large, owning houses in Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa plus a fleet of cars including 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, BMW X6, Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition, Toyota Land cruiser V8 and Toyota Land cruiser TX.

Additionally, Diamond is the most popular musician in East Africa on YouTube.

With over 6.61 million subscribers, Diamond whose channel was suspended last month, was rated number three in the top ten Sub-Saharan artists who generated the most views on YouTube in 2021 with 452 million views.

Besides the success, Diamond’s love life is full of drama despite his success in all other aspects of his life.

He is known to have baby mamas in four East African countries namely Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, and Burundi.