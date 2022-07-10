Diamond Platnumz spoils mum on her birthday





Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz has gifted his mum with an equivalent of Sh1 million as a birthday gift.

The gift was handed to the singer’s mum Sandrah Kasimu aka Mama Dangote by her other children namely Esma and Romeo.

Esma planned a surprise bash for their mother even though she was content with a quiet 54th birthday.

“I thank God for showering me with love through these wonderful children. I love you all,” Mama Dangote wrote on Instagram.

The birthday mum also announced that Zuchu, real name Zuhura Othman, rumored to be the latest in line in a string of the Waah hitmaker’s girlfriends, had also promised her a gift.

“Zuchu called me in the morning and asked which gift I would want. I told her I will be content with anything she finds.”

The Sukari hitmaker is currently in South Africa on a video shoot while Diamond is in Belgium.

Considered among the most talented, popular, and controversial musicians in Africa, Diamond has never shied away from spoiling his mum.

Montha back, she reportedly splashed Sh300,000 on a necklace.