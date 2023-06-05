Diamond Platnumz strikes gold: List of brand deals and endorsements





Bongo flava sensation Diamond Platnumz earns about US$48,000 (Ksh6.7 million) a month from his YouTube channel, which has over 7 million subscribers.

The figure could be even higher as he also gets a percentage of the YouTube revenue generated by artists like Mbosso Khan, Lava Lava and Zuchu who are signed to his Wasafi label.

The amount doesn’t even include the money he makes from other streaming platforms such as Spotify, Itunes, Boomplay, Audiomack, which actually generate more money than YouTube, according to several artist confessions such as Harmonize, Nadia Mukami, Diamond.

Diamond, who recently featured on Netflix’s Young, Famous & African reality show, also earns no less than $30,000 (Sh4.2 million) every month from brand endorsements.

Diamond currently endorses Pepsi, Airtel, iTel, Red Gold, Parimatch, Nice One, Coral Paints, Former Deals, Hollantex, Uber, DSTV, Coca Cola, Vodacom and Belaire.

This is according to Africa Fact Zone, one of Africa’s largest fact brand platforms.

The singer has also invested in property and reportedly owns 11 commercial properties, including a hotel.

He is also a major shareholder in Wasafi TV and Wasafi Radio and Wasafi Bet, a distribution line of Kenyan betting company Odi Bet.

In August 2022, a renowned artist booking agent revealed to the Nation that Diamond currently charges no less than US$100,000 (Sh14 million at current market rates) for shows outside Tanzania.

