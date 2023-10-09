Diamond Platnumz urges Tanzanians to back President Samia Suluhu in elections





Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platnumz has urged Tanzanians to back President Samia Suluhu as she leads the country amidst the economic turmoil.

Speaking in Iringa, Tanzania before his concert, Diamond explained that Mama Suluhu is an able and worthy president who should be given room to lead the country how she deems best.

Diamond who appeared to be in support of her leadership also challenged the opposition saying they were acting as stumbling blocs by spreading false statements about her governorship.

“It is the first time we have had a president who is a female. If our mothers were able to guide us through, how would she (President Suluhu) be unable? But there are those who want to be stumbling blocks as she exerts her leadership. However, men like us who have been brought up by single mothers we have to unite and rally behind her as she leads,” said the Chitaki hitmaker.

Challenging everyone present to accord respect and love to President Suluhu just as they’d their biological mothers, Diamond contended, “If you love and respect your mother who raised you till where you are then best believe that the president who is currently on the throne is able to lead us well. Even when other citizens rise against her spreading negative and false stories about her, we have to rise above. Ladies, this is the first time, we have a female leader who represents you. Then you should not listen to naysayers who want to ruin her reputation.”

Be it as it may, the cost of living has been skyrocketing with fuel prices being at an all-time high. The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that was supposed to link Dar and Rwanda, Burundi, and DR Congo has stalled.

Mid-September, opposition leader, and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu had been arrested for allegedly holding an illegal gathering.

Lissu, the vice chairman of Tanzania’s largest opposition party has been holding political rallies across the country since returning from exile in January, criticizing President Suluhu’s administration for its human rights record.

Though he was released on bail, Lissu still remains a harsh critic of the Suluhu-led administration.