Diamond ranked most streamed African artiste on YouTube

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz performs at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on December 31, 2018 during the Wasafi Festival to mark the New Year celebrations. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Tanzanian Bongo Flava artist Diamond Platnumz has been ranked the highest among the most streamed African artiste ever on YouTube.

According to Top Charts Africa, Diamond is the most streamed African artiste on YouTube with over 2.14 billion streams. He is followed by Nigeria’s Burna Boy with over 2.05 billion streams.

In the third place is another Nigerian artiste Wizkid with over 1.67 billion streams followed by Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa who has over 1.40 billion streams.

In fifth place is Nigeria’s Davido with over 1.29 billion streams followed by his counterpart Ckay who has over 1.15 billion streams.

Flavour comes in seventh position with over 1.10 billion streams closely followed by Psquare with over 1.09. The 22-year-old Rema is in ninth position with over 1.06 billion streams followed by Tekno who has 964 million.

While Diamond was the only East African artiste in the list, Nigerians took the lion’s share in the rankings.

Born Naseeb Abdul, Diamond has retained his space in the music industry with his growth being steady and successful. The entrepreneur-cum-recording artist has gained a massive following in East and Central Africa.

He became the first Africa-based artiste to reach a combined total of one billion views on YouTube.

Having started his music career at a young age and while doing odd jobs, Diamond has made a name and a huge brand for himself over the years.

The 33-year-old has received multiple awards on top of numerous endorsements and brand ambassadorial roles.

Away from his music, Diamond’s private life has been a tale of one scandalous relationship after another. Diamond has baby mamas in almost all countries in East Africa and never shies away from owning his truth and posting his children and sometimes baby mamas.