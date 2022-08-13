Diamond robbed of his valuables by rowdy fans in the DRC

Tanzanian bongo artiste Diamond Platnumz performs at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on August 6, 2022 during Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coaltion's final campaign rally before the elections. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Tanzanian bongo artiste Diamond Platnumz performs at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on August 6, 2022 during Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coaltion's final campaign rally before the elections. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Tanzania’s Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platnumz had his valuables forcefully taken from him while making his way to the stage during a live performance in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a video that the artiste shared on Instagram, Diamond, who was dressed in a pair of sunglasses, pieces of jewelry, an orange beanie hat that matched with his shirt and green pair of shorts, is seen being pushed aside by part of the crowd.

Some people in the crowd then grab his beanie hat, sunglasses and attempt to steal his chain too. The artist however makes it to the stage while still holding the mic and belting a tune.

“But I still love you Lubumbashi… halafu kesho eti mtu anakupangia matumizi,” Diamond captioned the video.

Diamond, born Naseeb Abdul Juma, is famous for getting to the stage through the crowd with his bouncers paving the way for him.

Known for his opulent lifestyle, fashion sense and expensive jewelry, Diamond is among the highest paid musicians in Africa.

He is reported to have pocketed Sh230 million last weekend for a performance that lasted barely five minutes during Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition’s final campaign rally at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Rated as the East African musician with the most views on YouTube, Diamond takes an upper standing in music despite his controversial love life.