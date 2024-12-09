Diamond says he’s always fighting his baby mamas, doesn’t know what to do





Bongo flava sensation Diamond Platnumz, who was in the country over the weekend for a performance that never was, is always on the move, in a chartered private jet, on his way to big projects and gigs.

After leaving Kenya over the weekend, he flew to Paris and would later fly to Morocco.

With such a busy schedule he spends most of his time away from his family, especially his children with baby mamas Ugandan, South African-based socialite Zari Hassan and Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

Often he misses out on spending quality time with his kids as he is always chasing to close a deal somewhere in the world.

This means that his son Naseeb Junior with Tanasha, as well as daughter Tiffah and son Nillan, who are with their mother Zari in South Africa, never get to hang out with daddy as much as they would like.

Diamond has now revealed that this trend of being away from his children all the time has led to constant fights with his baby mamas.

“There are so many things that can bring you joy, but you can never compare that to the joy of spending time with your children. There is an unexplainable calmness you get when you are with your children, even when you are going through some kind of stress. My girlfriend Zuchu can attest to that because she always sees how calm I get and how peaceful I always am when my kids are around,” Diamond revealed during his recent visit to Nairobi.

It is a safe space that he says he would like to be in all the time, but at the same time, he has to work. Although Diamond has always painted a picture to his millions of fans on social media of one who seems to be enjoying the responsibilities of co-parenting, always posing happy videos and photos with his baby mamas and their children, he says sometime it gets nasty behind the scenes.

“I would love to be with my children all the time, but I cannot. That is why no matter how busy I will always be, I always try so hard to make time to spend with them but sometimes my schedules get trickier and when that happens, it puts me at loggerheads with my baby mamas”.He confesses

He states that so often he has had arguments with his baby mamas when he had to cancel seeing his children to attend to business.

“Sometimes my schedule gets tight and that makes my co-parents angry when I have to cancel plans to be with the kids and we end up having heated arguments and fights. This happens all the time, but what can I do? The truth is, I love my children and they all know that, so it is never my doing to cancel on them,” he explains.

Diamond then adds:

“Speaking of which, today (Dec. 6) was Nillian’s birthday. He was supposed to be here with me in Nairobi but the problem is from Nairobi I will be flying to Paris for a project then from there I will be flying to Morocco. I guess when I get back, I will do his birthday celebration.”

The singer, who has since landed in Paris, has previously missed his children’s birthdays due to his busy schedule. He missed Tiffah’s birthday in August 2023, when she turned 8, as well as Prince Nillan, who is now eight years old.