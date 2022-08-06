Diamond to perform in Azimio’s final rally at Kasarani

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz performs at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on December 31, 2018 during the Wasafi Festival to mark the New Year celebrations. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz will be attempting to pull a crowd of his own in Nairobi on the same day Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition and Kenya Kwanza Alliance will be winding up their respective campaigns with two mega rallies in the city.

On Friday, the bongo artiste dropped a hint that he will be in Nairobi today, although he didn’t divulge any details of his tour.

However, sources have revealed that the artiste will be performing at Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition’s rally which will be held at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Diamond, a crowd puller both in his native Tanzania, and elsewhere across the region, Kenya included, last performed in Nairobi back in December 2018 during the Wasafi Festival to mark the New Year celebrations.

At the same time, Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance will hold their final campaign rally at the Nyayo National Stadium.

On Friday, mobilisation for the two rallies in the city were in high gear with Azimio secretary general Junet Mohamed saying all was set for their final rally at Kasarani.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the venue, Mr Mohamed said they expect dignitaries and other senior officials to grace the ceremony, alongside hundreds of Mr Odinga’s supporters.

He said Mr Odinga will use the event to make his final pitch to the country, and explain the importance of electing the Azimio ticket.