Diamond’s, Jason Derulo trending ‘Komasava Remix’ cost Sh24 million





YouTube’s currently number one song trending song in Kenya, ‘Komasava’ remix by Diamond Platnumz featuring American pop and RnB star singer Jason Derulo cost at least Sh24 million.

The video to the song was shot in several countries including UAE’s Dubai where Diamond and Jason linked up.

Breaking down the cost, Diamond’s longtime manager SK Sallam has revealed that the budget of the song is significantly higher than the Tsh500 million (Sh24 million) if every expenditure is to be factored in from logistics, location, production, accommodation, and miscellaneous.

“The video was shot in different locations by three different video directors. There is a dessert scene shot in Dubai, a scene shot in Paris, and the scene which features both Diamond and Jason shot at a different location in Dubai as well,” SK Sallam says.

Due to these dynamics, Sallam says they had to pump a lot of money to finance the project as the shooting involved several people as part of the crew.

Diamond also had to fly into Dubai two South African Amapiano singers Chley Nkosi, Khalil Hilson, and their team, catering for their accommodation among other expenses.

Chley and Khalil also feature on the ‘Komasava Remix’ alongside the two heavyweights.

However, Sallam who owns Mjini FM a rival radio station to Diamond’s Wasafi FM, says what posed the biggest challenge of the project, was shooting the scenes in Dubai.

“It wasn’t easy putting everything together because there wasn’t enough time to prepare well. We were given an ultimatum of two days to complete payments of the collaboration fees (by Derulo’s team), payment of the locations used, and payment of the permits to shoot at the locations. There were also the costs of putting up the set-up used in the different locations among other details. Honestly, if we are to factor in every expense the budget is way higher,’’ he adds.

By the time of this publication, the video song released two days ago, had so far garnered 2.8 million views on YouTube in Kenya. For the two days since its release, it has been the number-one trending song in the country.