Diamond’s manager ditches him for Harmonize





Diamond Platnumz and his manager Sallam SK Mendez fell out a few months ago, it can be revealed. Reports have it that Sallam is now due to be unveiled as Harmonize’s new manager.

Following the fallout, Sallam no longer accompanies Diamond on his tours and during Mbosso’s EP launch, he did not attend nor did he post anything about the launch.

Sallam has also stopped sharing information about Diamond, like he used to do when he worked with Wasafi.

The Konde Gang CEO and Sallam were spotted backstage at Moon Party at Kendwa Rocks Zanzibar where he was performing.

The two showed love and adoration to each other like nothing ever happened, an act that many fans applauded.

Harmonize then thanked Sallam saying he got “special love for him.”

“Kama kweli ni manager, why hasn’t he accompanied Diamond to his latest shows? Instead he has gone to a show for Harmonize, who has beef with Diamond. Connect the dots,” a Tanzanian blog said.

Since his exit from WCB Wasafi, Harmonize had not been on good terms with Sallam and the two had been throwing shade at each other on social media.

A few years ago, Sallam said he had no beef with Harmonize after he ignored him during the funeral of Babu Tale’s wife.

On social media, Harmonize has said he will be announcing his manager soon during his upcoming show dubbed Harmonight.

“My new manager 2.m table reserved in 25th December. It will be a night to remember.”

Harmonize was previously managed by his now ex-lover Fridah Kajala before they broke up early this month.

Before the breakup, Harmonize announced his grand wedding with Kajala. During her birthday, Harmonize praised Kajala for being supportive of his music.

“To make you my manager it shows you how much trust I have in you,” he wrote.

