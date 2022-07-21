Diamond’s sister and husband separate

Tanzanian artiste Mwanajuma Abdul aka Queen Darleen during a past live performance at the Mombasa Sports Club during the Wasafi Festivals on December 27, 2018. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Diamond Platnumz’s stepsister, Queen Darleen and her husband, Isihaka Mtoro, have separated. Darleen made the revelation during an interview with Wasafi media, saying she is no longer in marriage, but still loves Isihaka dearly.

“Nampenda yule kaka kufa, na ndio maana kuna kipindi mimi nilikuwa nimekonda mukanisema kunisema, lakini ilikuwa napambana na hali ya kusema mimi Mwanahawa Abdul Juma almaarufu Queen Darling sipo kwenye ndoa. Natamka kwa kauli yangu, ila yeye mume wangu sijui,” she said.

The 38-year-old singer got married to Mtoro in 2019 as a second wife in a a private Islamic wedding. The ceremony is said to have been kept very simple and without much funfair as is the norm.

According to media reports Queen Darleen is claimed to have hurriedly married Isihaka after learning that she was pregnant with her second baby, claims that she later refuted.

Queen Darleen said she had been dating her husband for more than a year before they got married. Queen Darleen and Diamond share a father Abdul Naseeb.

The Touch hitmaker started her music career in the late 90s before his famous step brother. Darleen received much acclamation after the release of the song Wajua which was a collabo bongo star Ali Kiba.