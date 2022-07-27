Diana B responds to Bahati’s dry spell confession





Kenyan fast-rising rapper Diana B has reacted to her husband singer Bahati’s recent remarks about her denying him conjugal rights.

Speaking to Nicholas Kioko, the ‘Mubaba’ hitmaker said that she does not leave her man on a dry spell as it only happened at a time she felt she needed a break.

“I think it’s only one week that I left him on a dry spell. Sasa mhesh anataka tu kila siku without giving me a break, so I decided to get the break for a week,” said the rapper.

In an interview last week with comedian Dr Ofweneke, Bahati said the only thing his wife does that he does not like is leaving him in a dry spell. The singer’s remarks left netizens in stitches and were in great anticipation of Diana’s reaction.

The soon-to-be mother of three added that Bahati gets home late some days which limits their intimacy moments.

“You know he also comes late in the night, honestly you can’t wake me up at 2am and ask me to perform,” she said.

When asked about something that does not please her about her husband, the rapper, who dabbles as a content creator, said that at the moment she does not get to see her man as much as she would like to.

She went on to confess that she misses him a lot during this campaigning season, however, she understands that he has a duty to perform to serve the people of Mathare.

“Nowadays we don’t meet a lot and I miss him so much. One thing that bores me at the moment is that I don’t get to see him as much so there’s no time to bore each other, or be too in each other’s space,” Diana said.

“Now I want him more in my space because I rarely get to see him, and of course, I understand he’s out there looking for votes because he wants to serve the people of Mathare,” she added.