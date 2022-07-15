Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxLifeMust Read

Diana, Bahati expecting their third child

By Sylvania Ambani July 15th, 2022 1 min read

Celebrity couple Diana Marua and Kelvin Bahati are expecting their third child. The couple made the announcement on Friday to their fans who offered messages of congratulations.

Diana and Bahati started their relationship as friends in 2016 but it is not until 2017 when they started making headlines when Bahati referred to Diana as his prayer partner.

Gospel singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua cut a cake during the baby shower. PHOTO | COURTESY
Gospel singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua cut a cake during the baby shower. PHOTO | COURTESY

A ‘prayer partner’ is ideally a person you can depend on for religious encouragement, but in the context of Bahati netizens felt he used it as just a fancy name for a girlfriend before making it official.

They are reported to have tied the knot in an invite-only traditional wedding in October the same year.

Few months later Diana announced that she was pregnant with Bahati’s child. They welcomed their first born child Heaven Bahati in February 2018.

Left: Singer Bahati’s daughter Mueni Bahati on her 6th birthday. Right: Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua and her step-daughter Mueni Bahati. PHOTO | COURTESY

In 2019 they welcomed their second born son Majesty Bahati.

“They call me Mama Morgan, Mama Heaven and Today; My King has been born today at RFH Healthcare at exactly 1:04pm. His name is Majesty Bahati weighing 3.5kgs,” Diana wrote after the baby’s arrival.

Bahati already has another daughter, Mueni Bahati, from a previous relationship. He also has an adopted son Morgan Bahati.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Corazon and Frankie’s nasty breakup drama continues