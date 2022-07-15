Diana, Bahati expecting their third child





Celebrity couple Diana Marua and Kelvin Bahati are expecting their third child. The couple made the announcement on Friday to their fans who offered messages of congratulations.

Diana and Bahati started their relationship as friends in 2016 but it is not until 2017 when they started making headlines when Bahati referred to Diana as his prayer partner.

A ‘prayer partner’ is ideally a person you can depend on for religious encouragement, but in the context of Bahati netizens felt he used it as just a fancy name for a girlfriend before making it official.

They are reported to have tied the knot in an invite-only traditional wedding in October the same year.

Few months later Diana announced that she was pregnant with Bahati’s child. They welcomed their first born child Heaven Bahati in February 2018.

In 2019 they welcomed their second born son Majesty Bahati.

“They call me Mama Morgan, Mama Heaven and Today; My King has been born today at RFH Healthcare at exactly 1:04pm. His name is Majesty Bahati weighing 3.5kgs,” Diana wrote after the baby’s arrival.

Bahati already has another daughter, Mueni Bahati, from a previous relationship. He also has an adopted son Morgan Bahati.