Diana Marua: My humble beginnings led me to where I am today

Bahati with his wife Diana Marua on stage during the listening party for Bahati’s new album Love Like This at the Trademark Hotel on June 13, 2021. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Bahati with his wife Diana Marua on stage during the listening party for Bahati’s new album Love Like This at the Trademark Hotel on June 13, 2021. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





There is a story to every journey. And for Diana Marua it was not all glitz and glamour at the beginning.

Diana, who is married to former gospel artiste Bahati, has now shared her humble beginnings as a receptionist.

“I was a dreamer, I still I’m… Dreaming to get to that destination of financial freedom. A day at a time, the truth is… it’s hard but I keep pushing2011… my first office job as a receptionist, I faced many challenges, ups and downs, confused,” recalls Diana.

“I didn’t know what I wanted in life. I was unsatisfied, unfulfilled but being here moulded me to be the person I am today. Trust your journey, don’t give up. It’s part of the success equation. You are where you are supposed to be according to the universe,” she said.

Diana gained prominence after Bahati unveiled her as his “prayer partner”. The two later ended up dating and formalising their relationship with a traditional wedding. The couple share two children, Heaven and Majesty Bahati.

In 2020, Diana on her YouTube channel revealed that she dated several men for their money.

Having been brought up in a poor family, Marua said she hated poverty, something that led her to several relationships purely for a good life.

“I used to date guys for money at some point in my life because I lacked my whole life to some point all I wanted was to live well. I had someone who would pay my rent, another would do the shopping and another one would cater for my wardrobe,” she said back then.

Diana further confessed that she was once a side-chick to a married man.