Diana Marua resurfaces with another cryptic Instagram post

Bahati with his wife Diana Marua on stage during the listening party for Bahati’s new album Love Like This at the Trademark Hotel on June 13, 2021. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Rapper Diana Marua Bahati, the wife to singer Kevin Kioko alias Bahati, resurfaced on Instagram on October 7, 2022, with another cryptic post.

Despite her account being active in promoting Bahati’s new song, Mambo Ya Mhesh, her followers have not heard from Diana, a social butterfly, since September 14, 2022, when she posted her first cryptic message.

“… But honey, if you were not meant to dance in the rain, just know there is sun after the rain,” Diana captioned photos of her holding her bulging tummy.

She is due with her third child and recently had a surprise baby shower thrown for her by family and friends.

Her followers were quick to welcome her back as some expressed relief that she was well following her silence that lasted weeks.

“I am happy to see that you are okay. Ulikuwa unanipea palpitations manze,” said Nyambura Njoki.

“Drop them we missed you auntie madoo,” added Lylyane Fletcher.

“We had missed you Diana,” said Cess Queen1.

On September 14, Diana posted a photo of a flying dove with a black background; and then muted the comments. She captioned the photo, “Only in the darkness, can you see the stars.”

Many wondered what could be going on with Diana considering she was in the late stages of her third pregnancy.

Many speculated that Diana may have had trouble with her pregnancy, had trouble with Bahati’s baby mama after they unfollowed each other on Instagram or there was a problem with her husband after he wiped his Instagram account clean of any content.

Her husband, Bahati, exclusively spoke to Nairobi News on September 22 and revealed all was not well with Diana.

In response to our questions, he hinted that Diana was not doing well and he wasn’t at liberty at the time of our conversation to reveal what was going on with her and their family.

He also added that they wouldn’t be telling Kenyans what is going on with them but it remains to be seen if they will change their minds as time passes by.

