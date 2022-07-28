Diana Marua says current pregnancy is her last





Singer Kelvin ‘Bahati’ Kioko’s wife Diana Marua suggests its about time he underwent a vasectomy.

Vasectomy is an elective surgical procedure for male sterilization or permanent contraception. During the procedure, the male vasa deferentia are cut and tied or sealed so as to prevent sperm from entering into the urethra and thereby prevent fertilization of a female through sexual intercourse.

The couple is currently expecting baby number three and Marua, a renowned influencer and content creator, indicates that should be the last born.

Marua also opened up on how she’s ‘sacrificed’ by carrying these babies to full term.

“I do not want to have another baby and have been asking Bahati to do a vasectomy because I have sacrificed so much by carrying three of his babies,” said Diana.

The mother of two revealed that they did not plan for her current pregnancy.

“I have sacrificed so much. The other two pregnancies have not been easy. I went through emotional imbalances. I was so sick and having all sorts of emotions running and remembering what I went through in my previous pregnancies, I was scared but I think time heals,” noted Diana.

In her previous pregnancy, Diana says she surrendered to her cravings which made her gain excess weight.

“My worst nightmare when I realized that I was pregnant was going back to that stage of breaking out. My two pregnancies were my worst and I knew this one for sure I would go back to that,” noted Diana.

“I am quite cautious about my diet today. I don’t want to gain so much weight that will force me to work out after delivery.

Bahati is not only a prominent singer but also an aspiring politician.