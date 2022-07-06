Diana Marua supports ‘frustrated’ Bahati





Singer Diana Marua has publicly extended a hand of support to her husband Kelvin ‘Bahati’ Kioko. The support comes after Bahati’s political aspirants hit headwinds.

Bahati, a renowned singer, was recently roughed up at a rally attended by political bigwigs in Nairobi.

He was also barred from speaking, heckled by sections of the crowd even as several politicians publicly asked him to leave.

The Adhiambo hitmaker is gunning for the Mathare parliamentary seat on a Jubilee ticket but is facing increased pressure to sacrifice his ambitions in favour of incumbent Anthony Oluoch.

But Marua, via a tweet, has urged on her better half and lauded her for making people ‘uncomfortable’.

Keep Fighting For Change!!! You are making people Uncomfortable 😉 It's the Courage to Continue that Counts. BAHATI KIOKO FOR MP- MATHARE CONSTITUENCY. pic.twitter.com/n2amn2jvUc — Diana Marua (@Diana_Bahati) July 5, 2022

Despite receiving his nomination certificate to contest for the parliamentary seat, Bahati has consistently been pressurized not to contest and even publicly offered a government job, which he rejected.

The stance has led to a war of words between him and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary-general Edwin Sifuna.

“Sifuna is saying he will give me a jon. Who told him I want a job?” posed Bahati at a press briefing.

Bahati maintains Sifuna had been compromised to favor Oluoch.

The popular musician has maintained he will not bow out of the race.