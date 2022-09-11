Did Danish tourist steal towels from rented Kilimani apartment?

Dennis Rasmussen at the Kibera Law courts. He is charged with stealing items from a rented apartment. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A tourist has been charged at the Kibera law courts with stealing household items valued at Sh84, 000 at an apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi, after spending a good time with a woman at the rented address.

Dennis Paw Rasmussen, who is from Denmark, is accused of stealing a sound bar, two towels and utensils from Fransisca Diffu on September 4, 2022, contrary to section 268 of the penal code as read with section 275 of the criminal procedure code.

He is accused of committing the offence jointly with the woman who is at large.

Police are looking for her.

Diffu had rented the apartment to the two lovers in mid-August and went to check on them and demand for her payment on September 4 only to find that they had vacated without paying.

They had spent more than two weeks at the apartment.

Upon a search, Ms Diffu found the items missing from the apartment.

She tried to trace them to return the items and pay her without success prompting her to report the matter at the Kilimani police station.

Rasmussen, who had travelled from Denmark to meet his lover in Nairobi, was arrested at a bar in Kilimani after Diffu spotted him.

He allegedly told Diffu that he had run out of cash and was waiting for his parents to send him money to pay for the house arrears of more than Sh100, 000.

He could not tell the whereabouts of his partner who left him after he ran out of cash.

The foreigner denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate William Tullen.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and an alternative bond of Sh300, 000.

The case will be mentioned on September 22 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.

