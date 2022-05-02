Did Eric Omondi solicit for money using Harmonize name?





Eric Omondi and Harmonize were spotted performing at Volume One night club in Mombasa on Sunday night, hours after the comedian publicly apologized to the Tanzanian musician for an earlier tiff that led to his arrest.

The two were seen entertaining fans in a video posted on Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s Facebook page.

The politician reportedly owns the night club.

Omondi made the apology in a video taken when the two were on a flight from Nairobi to Mombasa.

“Hi guys, as a big brother, as a host, a as fellow East African and as a fellow artist I want to say sorry for all that has happened and I was wrong in a lot of it,” said Omondi in the 15-second clip.

He then turned the video to Harmonize who just waved but did not utter a word.

Earlier, Harmonize commonly referred to as Konde Boy by his fans dismissed Omondi’s claims that he’d punched him in the presence of Sonko and a senior police officer at the Kileleshwa Police Station.

Harmonize also accused Omondi of collecting and pocketing money from several night clubs in Nairobi while using his name and not accounting for the same.

“There is a club known as Cocorico after my show last night he had promised them that I will perform and he told me it’s my younger sister who owns the club let’s just pass there, in the morning I was told he collected money.”

“He’s been going around collecting money from different clubs, he called me and said that I needed to perform at Mike Sonko’s club, when I asked about the money he told me the former governor had given an assurance, so in the morning I told him I have not been paid so I cannot perform, I came to learn that he had taken advance payment,” Harmonize stated.

Harmonize, born Rajab Abdul, in an interview at the station where he was briefly arrested, also questioned Omondi’s intent in making the assault utterances.

“Can you beat up someone at the Police?, I don’t know about that, we are at a police station, can a dispute happen at a police station, but you will never know someone’s intentions,” added the Tanzanian singer.

Harmonize was arrested for failing to appear at various night clubs in Nairobi for performances despite receiving money to do so.

“Harmonize has punched me in front of Kileleshwa OCPD (Officer Commanding Police División). He punched my face in front of Mike Sonko, it was inside a police station. I am bleeding.”

Omondi also confirmed Harmonize had pocketed the cash and at the time threatened to take legal action against the musician, real name Rajab Abdul, for the reported assault.

“I gave him (Harmonize) money and he refused to perform, so we told him to return the money. I told him there is no need to fight after he was arrested. I do not want to embarrass you, lets go to Mombasa and do a show because you have been paid. Yesterday you refused to go to Cocorico club, you caused problems at Captain (club) and I covered you. While talking, he punched me,” claimed Omondi.

However Sonko who was at the police station said he was not present when the fight occurred.

“I was not there when he was beaten, I don’t think there was a fight between the two, I am not aware of this, has there been a fight?” posed Sonko.

Harmonize also claimed Omondi had been collecting money on his behalf without informing him.

Kilimani Sub County Police Commander Muturi Mbogo said the issue was a civil matter which had been resolved out of court.