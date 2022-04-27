Did gospel musician announce she’s pregnant after giving birth?





It has emerged gospel singer Evelyn Wanjiru and her husband could have welcomed their baby and then announced to their fans that she was expectant.

As recently revealed by her husband Agundabweni Akweyu, the couple welcomed their baby boy on April 6, 2022.

“Welcome to the world baby Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni, your entire family is so in love with you! We are excited to see you grow and become that great person God intended you to be! You are a dream come true, an answered prayer, and the greatest gift from God!” he said.

Previously, the award-winning artist had shared that God fulfilled His promise of gifting her a baby after a decade of waiting and suspense.

“You don’t get what you pray for, you get what you’ve waited for, ‘because those who wait upon the Lord are like Mt Zion they shall mount up with wings like eagles.’ While we were waiting we kept on singing Praises to Him, we kept on encouraging others yet we were also asking God questions. ‘where are you? Until when, how many more doctors shall we see?’ Then I would hear a voice saying. Get encouraged,” she recounted.

The pregnancy announcement was followed by the release of a new song titled Asante. In the song’s video, ladies are seen cheerfully dancing on an occasion that looks like a baby shower in a blue theme.

In 2019, Evelyn revealed she was under immense pressure from society to sire children.

“My husband gives me strength. This is despite the cultural (African) expectations that you should have a child within one or two years of marriage, if you stay without a child there is a lot of pressure. I have friends who have been pressuring me and one of my friends told me someone said that I travel a lot why can’t I lock myself in the closet and ask God why he hasn’t given me a child? It hit me so badly. People don’t know my struggle. People don’t know how many times I have tried to have a baby. It hurt me,” she said in a radio interview.