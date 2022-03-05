Join our Telegram Channel
Did Hussein Mohammed lie about Ruto’s White House visit?

By Wangu Kanuri March 5th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans are still unsure on whether or not Deputy President William Ruto toured White House.

The DP, who is gunning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, is currently on a tour of the USA and UK.

While there, his Communications team head Hussein Mohammed explained in a tweet that the second in command held closed door meetings with unnamed US officials in the country’s first residence.

To complete the picture, Mohammed posted extensive footage of White House, which is US President Joe Biden in Washington DC, followed by the DP arriving at a building and walking through security checks.

Mohammed’s information is, however, subject to speculation even as a group of Kenyans on Twitter the DP had instead visited Eisenhower building, which is reported to be close to White House.

Additionally, Kenyans have called on Hussein Mohammed to avoid sharing fake stories.

 

Ruto is yet to officially confirm whether or not he visited White House on his official social media pages.

Neither the House or any US official has also confirmed such a meeting took place.

 

 

 

