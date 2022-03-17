Did Kenyan lawyer forge deceased Belgium widow Will?

Lawyer John Hari Gakinya and Lucy Waithera Njuguna at the high court Milimani high court on March 16 2022 during of a case in which they are charged with murdering of a Belgian widow Dysseleer Mirreile Lesoipa alias Leila between December 11 2018 and July 15 2019...Photo/ Richard

Lawyer John Hari Gakinya and Lucy Waithera Njuguna at the high court Milimani high court on March 16 2022 during of a case in which they are charged with murdering of a Belgian widow Dysseleer Mirreile Lesoipa alias Leila between December 11 2018 and July 15 2019...Photo/ Richard





A Will to estate of a deceased Belgian widow worth Sh100million was forged, a forensic expert documents examiner has told a murder trial court.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) John Muinde from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed all documents presented to him for verification on whether they’d been signed by the late Dysseleer Mireille Lesoipa alias Leila were forgeries.

SSP Muinde was testifying in a case where Gakinya and Waithera an alleged friend to the late Belgian widow have denied killing Dysseleer.

SSP Muinde who boasts two decades experience in documents forensic inquiries told Justice Ogembo he examined all the documents in relation to the succession of the deceased Belgian with mathematical precision.

Besides the examining the documents filed at the Nakuru High Court Succession Cause in respect of the property of Dysseleer , SSP Muinde also examined Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) tax documents signed by the deceased to get her true signature.

In addition, SSP Muinde told Justice Ogembo that he also examined two passports of the Dysseleer who disappeared without trace between December 11 2018 and July 17,2019.

Asked by state prosecutor Gikui Gichuhi about his experience in forensic examination, SSP Muinde told Justice Ogembo that he has been trained locally and internationally in Khartoum, France and Australia where he was rated amongst the best.

SSP Muinde recounted before Justice Ogembo that on January 31, 2020, the forensic document laboratory at DCI headquarters received exhibits of Dysseller Mireille Lesoipa property will signatures, her testimony and succession documents filed at the Nakuru high Court by the two accused persons lawyer John Hari Gakinya and Lucy Waithera Njuguna, purporting to be beneficiaries of the Belgian widows estate.

The forensic expert told the court that upon examination of the signature in the succession court documents he arrived at the conclusion that: “The signatures in the court documents were not appended by the deceased (dysseleer).”

“When I forensically examined the signatures in the documents and compared them with the known signature of Dysseleer I found no similarities of the signatures in the two documents, “testified SSP Muinde.

The witness in the murder trial against Gakinya and Waithera insisted that the signatures in the exhibits of documents in question did not rhyme and therefore they were forgeries.

“The signatures were made by different authors, signatures pointed in black ink arrows on A1 to A3 is not the same person who appended the signatures from B1 to B3,”said the expert.

They are accused of murdering Dysseleer on diverse dates between December 11, 2018 and July 15 2019 jointly with others not before the court.

Mireille went missing in 2018 and police believe a group of people plotted to kill her then take over her properties.

Gakinya allegedly filed a Succession Cause in a Nakuru court where Lucy Waithera a friend of Mireille was a beneficiary in the fake will of the deceased.

The accused who are out on bond are being defended by lawyer Karathe Wandugi.