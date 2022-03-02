Did Museveni snub daughter’s wedding?

Angela Nagasha and her husband Amanya Tumukunde during the wedding ceremony. PHOTO: COURTESY

Did Uganda President Yoweri Museveni snub his daughter’s wedding, and why?

At the weekend, Angela Nagasha walked down the aisle in a wedding dress at a Kampala church.

Nagasha who exchanged vows with Amanya Tumukunde was led to the alter by General Caleb Akandwanaho, commonly referred to as Salim Saleh, Museveni’s half brother.

But Saleh is not Nagasha’s dad.

“I thank Salim Saleh for all the support he has extended to my family without any fear,” said Enid Kukukunda, Nagasha’s mother. Saleh was smiling all that while.

But why would Museveni stay away from this marriage if indeed, as reported by various Ugandan media outlets, he is the father of the bride?

Nairobi News understands it was a moral decision, considering he has a wife Janet, the First Lady with recognized children.

Museveni is married to Janet, who serves as the First Lady and Minister for Education.

The First Family has been blessed with four children namely Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Natasha Museveni Karugire, Diana Museveni Kamuntu, and Patience Museveni Rwabwogo.