Did President Museveni endorse controversial son’s presidential bid?

President Yoweri Museveni's son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba toasts with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and First Lady Jeannette Kagame during his 49th birthday party. PHOTOS | COURTESY

On 3 May 2023, Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met with his controversial son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his MK Movement at State House Entebbe.

According to a statement from State House, the President spoke to them about patriotism and democracy among other issues.

“H.E @KagutaMuseveni met with the #CEC of the MK Movement. While noting the group’s efforts towards unity and cohesion of the country, he spoke to them about the need for patriotism, pan-Africanism and democracy in the socio-economic transformation of Uganda and Africa,” the statement read.

The meeting was held outdoors with President Museveni sitting alone at the head and General Kainerugaba and his Central Executive Committee members listening to him during his address.

Afterwards, General Kainerugaba thanked his father for meeting with him.

“I thank President @KagutaMuseveni for meeting members of the MK Movement Central Committee yesterday. We spent most of the afternoon discussing patriotism, pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, strategic security and democracy,” General Kainerugaba said in a statement on 4 May 2023.

In recent months, General Kainerugaba has been travelling around the country campaigning for the presidency, despite Ugandan law barring him from politics because he is a general in the army.

He also recently flew to Rwanda with two senior government ministers to celebrate Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s 49th birthday on 26 April, where he was given a state welcome.

“I would like to thank President @PaulKagame, @FirstLadyRwanda and their family for the very warm welcome that my delegation and I received at their home on the occasion of my 49th birthday. Long live the brotherly relations between Uganda and Rwanda. Rukundo Egumeho,” said General Kainerugaba.

The meeting between father and son sparked speculation as to whether President Museveni had endorsed his controversial son’s presidential ambitions.

In a now-deleted Twitter post, General Kainerugaba announced that on 15 March 2023, he would follow his father into the Ugandan presidency.

“In the name of Jesus Christ my God, in the name of all the young people of Uganda and the world, and in the name of our great revolution, I will run for the presidency in 2026,” General Kainerugaba, 48, said, despite having denied in the past that he would succeed his father.

“How many of you agree with me that our time has come? Enough of old people ruling us. Dominating us. It’s time for our generation to shine. Retweet and like,” General Kainerugaba said in another tweet, referring to his father’s 37-year rule.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is known to be controversial for posting his opinions online without thinking about the consequences.

In 2022, he announced in several tweets that it would take him and his troops two weeks to conquer Nairobi and make it one of Uganda’s districts.

He also began talking about how he would take his wife on a tour of their “new District” for her to decide where they would live.

His sentiments caused a diplomatic row between the two countries and an uproar among Kenyans who demanded the General respect Kenya. Days later, the General apologized, saying that people did not know how to take a joke.

Later, President Museveni claimed he had reprimanded his son and asked him to stay off social media only for him to promote his son to a General but stripping him of his role as leader of Uganda’s land forces.

Following this May 3, 2023, meeting between father and son, a section of Ugandans expressed mixed feelings over the implication that Muhoozi could succeed his father.

“Uganda is not a monarchy. Muhoozi needs to understand that this country is owned by 45 million Ugandans, not his aging father. Transition not succession,” said the Forum for Democratic Change political party in a statement.

“Current president, President Museveni meets incoming president Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, this is the tweet!” opined Kamukama Fredie.

“Really? Finally the President owns up! Have we degenerated this much? A serving military officer going around the country, doing politics, organizing “birthday parties” and referring to it as patriotism, cohesion? Which social transformation has happened wherever he’s been?” asked Richard Kalungi.

Following this meeting between father and son on 3 May 2023, a section of Ugandans expressed mixed feelings about the implication that Muhoozi could succeed his father.

