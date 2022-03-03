Did Ruto accuse Uhuru, Raila of attempting to rig August polls?

Deputy President William Ruto is received by Kenyans upon arrival in the USA. PHOTO: COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated his stance that the August 2022 polls may not be free and fair, and stopped short of calling the international community to intervene.

The DP who is on the tour of USA, spoke at the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice in Loyola University in Maryland.

The second in command claimed government officials, whom he did not name, were trying to manipulate people’s decisions ahead of the polls.

He also shared what he said were concerns by political leaders to influence the decisions and rights of Kenyans.

“As a leader, I have taken the position to speak against any attempts to try and straightjacket people into predetermined outcomes. We would have expected to do this without the baggage of blackmail and intimidation that is going on but unfortunately that is where we are,” said Ruto.

Ruto’s comments comes weeks after Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, who is allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s political circle, claimed, at a political rally in Western Kenya, that President Kenyatta and DP Ruto’s electoral victory in 2017 was compromised.

“I have heard others saying we rigged the elections, there is some truth in it. So if we managed to rig, even this one (2022) we can. They think they are the smartest,” she explained.