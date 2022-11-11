Did Samidoh delete his YouTube channel?





Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki better known by his stage name Samidoh seems to have lost his official YouTube channel.

The singer is yet to explain why his channel, which has more than 300,000 subscribers, is unavailable.

The channel and his music videos have been unavailable since Thursday, indicating that the channel has been terminated.

“This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with it has been terminated,” is the response you get when you search for it.

The unavailability of the channel comes as the singer is currently on tour in the United States, which will end just before the festive season begins.

The international tour will also take him to the United Kingdom and Qatar.

Since he landed in the US, there has been an online feud between his promoter Bernice Saroni and his baby mama, nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

Saroni, the voluptuous lady hosting the Mugiithi singer, recently clapped back at his baby mama after she indirectly trolled her.

Fans have tagged Samidoh’s baby mama, Karen Nyamu, in her posts and taunted her.

A fan identified as Eunice Shaisha told Karen not to concentrate on the negative comments as long as Samidoh paid the bills.

In what seemed like a direct attack on Bernice, Karen responded, “That information is very sweet and very okay. USA people come out in huge numbers to see Bernice- with ‘big assets’ and also enjoy the Mugiithi. Also, take photos and send them back to me.”

Bernice responded to her Facebook page, saying she doesn’t fight back.

“I sit back and watch them insult, that’s how I was raised I am not a coward but I am wise.”

She quoted the Bible, saying it doesn’t state that the happy ones must be right all the time, no matter what it costs.

She finally asked netizens to be peacekeepers.

“Jesus says, “Blessed are the makers and maintainers of peace, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9). He doesn’t say, “Blessed are the people who control situations and make them go their way.”

He doesn’t say, “Happy are the ones who must be right all the time, no matter what it costs.”

He says, “When you walk in peace and are willing to be a peacemaker, you will walk in the fullness of God’s blessing.” That’s the key. Be a maintainer of peace.”

Samidoh is married to Edday Nderitu, his wife of 12 years.

However, she is embroiled in one scandal after the other, involving her husband and baby mama, with her lamenting about mistresses who believe they are better than wives and want to take their places.

In a post that was geared at calling out women who date married men, Edday said, “It all starts with a man who doesn’t respect his family, then comes a side chick who thinks she’s better than the wife, then comes children who suffer because of two selfish people and that’s why suicide in pre-teens and teens has increased.”

