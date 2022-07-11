Did singer Otile Brown con a fan 70k?





RnB singer Otile Brown has rubbished claims he fraudently obtained money.

This follows claims by an unidentified fan suggesting the popular singer obtained his Sh70,000 by false pretence.

Responding to these allegations, the Mapenzi Hisia claimed on his Instagram stories he was innocent.

“I cannot con a fan, where would I even start? How can I con a woman money, especially one that’s a fan? I am a God-fearing man and there are some things I would never do. I have been blessed enough not to go around conning people, not just women but men as well,” said the singer.

Otile Brown, born Jacob Obunga then narrated how just a few days ago, a fan reached out to him asking to be reimbursed a sum of Sh 70,000, which he claimed the artiste conned him.

“God has blessed me enough that I can provide for myself everyday. If you have been conned, I suggest you follow up with the authorities instead of accusing people falsely. There’s another person who insulted me the other day saying I had conned him Sh 70,000,” he said.

He added saying; “How can I jeopardize my reputation for Sh 70,000?”

Last month, the Such Kinda Love hitmaker was named the brand ambassador of the new Tecno Camon 19, in an event that saw the singer endorse his first-ever product.

The popular singer just a few weeks ago left his fans muddled over whether he has found love yet again following a video shared on his social media in the company of an unidentified woman.

In the video, the Chaguo la Moyo crooner was seen all smiles walking hand in hand with the lady from what appeared to be a date, which fueled rumors that the singer has moved on.

This comes roughly two months after the award-winning singer announced his breakup with long-term Ethiopian girlfriend Nabayet.