Did Socialite Corazon Kwamboka give baby daddy one-word answers?





The reality of heartbreak appears to be sinking in on Frankie Just Gym It as his baby mama flies to her latest vacation in Diani.

In a message on his Instagram account, the content creator suggested he was concerned when one of his baby mamas, namely Corazon Kwamboka, gives him a one-word response.

“When she replies with “ok” instead of arguing, crying, calling 36 times, and telling you she hates you,” he posted.

He made the statement as she vacationed in Diani with the estranged couple’s two children, one of whom has celebrated his second birthday.

“You are proof of God’s Glory in my life. I love you, 3/8/20 will always be the best day in my life. I gave birth to you, but you’re the source of my rebirth. I love you for a lifetime and 3000 more. Happy birthday Tai Tai @taiyari_kiarie,” posted Corazon.

Frankie has been in the spotlight since fielding an interview and revealed intimate details surrounding his public breakups with his baby mamas, namely Maureen Waititu and Corazon.

It was reported that infidelity issues led to the split between him and the two women, who each have his two kids.

Upon their breakup, Frankie revealed Corazon had issues that made being in a relationship with her difficult.

This, he said, even as he revealed that if he were ever to get back in a relationship with either of his two baby-mamas, it would be with Corazon because ‘we talk daily and I can get the children whenever I want’ as opposed to being Maureen with whom he has two sons whom he hasn’t seen in over two years.

Corazon hit back at Frankie suggesting if she chose to open her mouth surrounding their relationship and eventual break-up, she would destroy him but for the sake of their children, she opted to keep quiet.