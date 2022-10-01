Did Sonko have a hand in ruining Samidoh and Edday’s marriage?





The intrigues surrounding the relationship between Kenyan vernacular singer Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, popularly known as Samidoh, his wife, Edday Nderitu, and mistress, Karen Nyamu, continues to baffle Kenyans.

This after former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko wrote a comment on one of Nyamu’s photos on Facebook, that seemed to imply that he a hand in ruining Samidoh and Edday’s marriage by bringing Nyamu between them.

Nyamu, who was recently nominated as a Senator, posted a photo of herself and captioned it, “always have your feet firmly planted on the ground and stay humble.”

To this, Sonko commented: “Munafaa sasa muniite chai mimi ndio nilikupea Samidoh pale Dubai nikiwa na Moses Kuria wakati wa mugithi night (You should now invite me for tea seeing as I’m the one who introduced you to Samidoh when we were in Dubai for mugithi night).”

Sonko’s no-chills response elicited excitement as Nyamu responded by asking the politician to neither speak any further on the matter nor unveil any videos of that meeting. This is in reference to Sonko’s penchant of secretly recording people he interacts with and later releasing videos of them once they fall out.

Nyamu and Samidoh went on to have a highly publicized and scandalous affair which resulted in the birth of two children. Nyamu is anything but humble, if her past social media posts are anything to go by.

She also has never been apologetic for rubbing it on Edday’s face that they are sharing a man. At one point, she admitted and accepted public scorn when it became clear she was not going to leave Samidoh and his marriage alone.

On another occasion, Edday endured much public humiliation after Samidoh said it was hard for him to leave his mistress. But when many thought Edday would walk away from the drama, she got pregnant for her husband again.

Most recently, she hit out at Samidoh and Nyamu when he attended the senator’s swearing in ceremony with their children.

“Where do side chick get the strength to tell a married man promise not to break my heart or cheat on me? Women, why do you think you are special than the wife? Don’t be a devil in someone’s marriage they are a lot of single men huku inje… tafuta uoshe wako. It all starts with a man who doesn’t respect his family, then comes a side chick who thinks she’s better than the wife, then comes children who suffer because of two selfish people, and that’s why depression in pre-teens and teens has increased,” Edday posted on Facebook.

