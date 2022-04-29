Did Uhuru snub Ruto’s handshake at Nyayo stadium?

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto exchange pleasantries at Parliament. PHOTO: COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta appears to have snubbed his Deputy William Ruto’s handshake for the second time in a week.

Uhuru accompanied by First Lady Margaret was spotted walking past Ruto at the Nyayo Stadium during the State funeral service of fallen president Mwai Kibaki.

Uhuru and Ruto also did not shake hands when they crossed paths at Parliament buildings to pay their last respects to Kibaki’s body which was lying in State at the time.

Incidentally, Uhuru was spotted shaking hands with all visiting heads of state and dignitaries at Nyayo present at the State funeral.

President Kenyatta was also seen shaking hands with Kibaki family members at Parliament.

The lack of handshake gesture points to a reported break down in the relationship between the President Kenyatta and his Deputy.

With three months to the August 2022 polls, Uhuru Kenyatta has announced he would support Raila Odinga.

“May God bless Raila, the fifth President of Kenya, to lead the country. I am confident Raila will move the country forward and ensure Kenya is respected globally,” said President Kenyatta at a recent political event.

Meanwhile, Ruto and his allies have consistently hit out at Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of corruption among other vices during his tenure.