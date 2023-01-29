Didimus Barasa blasts government move to feed mourners at Magoha’s burial





Kimilili lawmaker Didimus Barasa has called out the government over its move to feed mourners at former Education Cabinet Secretary Professor Geroge Magoha’s burial.

The controversial lawmaker questioned why the government was helping the family of Prof Magoha yet they are supposedly rich with his relatives having good jobs that could be able to finance the burial.

Additionally, the controversial lawmaker shared that even Prof Magoha’s wife Barbara Magoha not only has access to her husband’s wealth but also her account was not struggling with ‘financial epilepsy’ like that of the common mwananchi.

“He rested without a huge hospital bill and with a premier medical cover unlike many hustlers who have rested in different funeral homes and their bodies are detained, title deeds and logbooks are being demanded before release,” he said.

Noting that the honour they could accord Prof Magoha was helping Wanjiku (read commoner) who is struggling in Siaya County, Barasa tweeted, “All that the Professor’s family needs is food and they can afford it. If the cash is available the government should pay fees for needy children from Siaya County or Clear medical bills for Kenyans who are enslaved in hospitals for failure to pay medical bills.”

Why would the Government help the family of Prof. George Magoha? , Just asking on behalf of Kenyans. This is a Rich family and the good Professor who rested has children and family members whom he — Hon Didmus Barasa, MP Kimilili (@DidmusWaBarasa) January 28, 2023

Barasa’s sentiments come hours after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced the government would provide food for the family and the mourners and in addition, provide relief food to all the residents of Gem.

“So that as we proceed to prepare for burial, all the surrounding homes will be comfortable because there is food,” he said.

Barasa is not the only politician who has gone after the DP following his offer, Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai lashed out at the second in command saying the offer was an insult to the people of Gem while at the same time portraying them as a hungry lot.

Mr Alai, who made a name for himself as a controversial blogger before joining politics, tweeted, “You can see him mock you as hungry characters who think of nothing but food.”

