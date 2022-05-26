Didmus Barasa: Arrest Raila first then come for me

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa during a press conference at Queens Garden Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on August 25, 2021. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa during a press conference at Queens Garden Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on August 25, 2021. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has shot back at those calling for his arrest over claims that he branded a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) vehicle with his campaign posters and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colours.

Speaking during a rally at his backyard, the MP said the police should first arrest Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Alliance presidential aspirant, Raila Odinga, whom he accused of using government resources in his campaign.

“Before you arrest this son of a widow, first arrest Raila Amolo Odinga and lock him up then come and get me,” he said.

Mr Barasa has been accused of branding the said vehicle in UDA colours, his photos and those of Deputy President William Ruto.

The first-term lawmaker is also reported to have removed the GK registration plates and affixed the registration number KBS 709D.

Kimilili sub-county police boss Mwita Maroa said the vehicle, whose original registration number was GK948J, was impounded at the MP’s homestead in Nasianda village Tuesday morning.

MP Didmus Barasa in trouble after branding Kimilili CDF car with UDA campaigns posters. Police are looking for him. PHOTO | BRIAN OJAMAA

“We did this in a joint operation involving officers from the government vehicles check unit officers from Nairobi, Serious Crimes Unit and Directorate of Criminal Investigations from Nairobi and Kimilili,” he said.

However, the lawmaker has denied the accusations, saying the branding was done intentionally.

“I was branding my cars and there was a mistake by the vendor to brand that vehicle in UDA colours. He was supposed to brand that car with the schools that I have built within the policy of CDF,” explained Barasa.

The MP explained that an outsourced vendor he contracted to brand all his personal vehicles with the UDA campaign materials mistakenly branded the CDF vehicle because it was in the same parking lot, as his personal vehicles.

Barasa presented himself to police on Tuesday after the story was widely reported in the media.

“The fact that they (the police) came to my house to pick the vehicle means that the car was not on the campaign trail. If I was campaigning with the vehicle, they would have impounded the car during my rallies,” the MP said.