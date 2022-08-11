Didmus Barasa moves to court to stop arrest in shooting incident





Kimilili lawmaker Didmus Barasa has moved to court seeking anticipatory bail pending arrest in relation to a shooting incident.

The controversial politician is wanted by the police in relation to an incident where one Brian Olunga, an aide Bryan Khaemba, his man opponent in the Kimilili race, was shot dead.

In his petition before court filed by lawyer John Khaminwa, Barasa has also failed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for not investigating the incident.

“Mr Barasa has been branded a murderer without the due process being followed prejudicing his right to a fair trial and hence the need for the court to grant him bail pending arrest,” said Khaminwa.

In a related incident, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) returning officer for Kimilili Constituency has declined to hand over the election certificate to Didmus Barasa’s agent.

Barasa has won in the election but the IEBC official says he is only required by law to hand over the certificate to the victor.

Police are said to be on the lawmaker’s trail and Nairobi News has established his phone signal was picked up around at Cheptais area in Mt Elgon, raising suggestions he might have fled to a neighbouring country.

On Wednesday, irate youths held protests at St Luke’s Kimilili Boys High School where the constituency tallying was taking place demanding justice for Olunga.

Khaemba while addressing media said he would move to court to stop the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) if the commission does not cancel the results.

Khaemba claimed his agents and voters had fled from most of the polling stations out of fear following the incident.

“We are being told that he is in hiding and waiting for Ruto to win the elections so he can protect him. That won’t happen,” he added.

However, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said no no law required the commission to withhold results in such a situation adding, “I just read in the media of the incident in Kimilili but everything will continue and results will be read. That is a criminal matter and I believe the law will take its course. We will only come after conviction but I believe justice will prevail.”