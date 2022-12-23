Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Must ReadNews

Didmus Barasa threatens to sue government over poor KCPE results

By Winnie Onyando December 23rd, 2022 1 min read

Kimilili lawmaker Didmus Baraza has threatened to sue the government over what he says are low marks awarded to Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates in a school in his constituency.

Via a message on his Twitter account, the controversial politician said he’d talked to Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with a request to re-examine the KCPE results for Moi DEB Primary School in Bungoma county.

He said if the Ministry of Education fails to do so in two weeks then he will take the matter to court.

 

The lawmaker also noted that examination cheating must be proven beyond reasonable doubt and not through one’s conscience and/or imagination.

The lawmaker’s remarks come a few days after the school’s headteacher was spotted crying over the same matter.

 

The teacher identified as Mr Kelvin Wanyama broke into tears as he attempted to explain the poor performance of his KCPE candidates.

He claimed that candidates in his school had been performing well in the examinations leading up to the national examination and that teachers and parents had been confident of their students emerging among the top performers in the country.

“We could have been celebrating but it has become a different day that we can’t even explain. We waited for our student’s results. You as parents, we as teachers know, and our students know; this year we knew we would produce top students and all of them knew that the top student could be him or her,” he said during a media interview.

Also read: Government declares December 27 public holiday

Celebrities and their fancy rides

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Government declares December 27 public holiday