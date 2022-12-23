Didmus Barasa threatens to sue government over poor KCPE results





Kimilili lawmaker Didmus Baraza has threatened to sue the government over what he says are low marks awarded to Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates in a school in his constituency.

Via a message on his Twitter account, the controversial politician said he’d talked to Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with a request to re-examine the KCPE results for Moi DEB Primary School in Bungoma county.

He said if the Ministry of Education fails to do so in two weeks then he will take the matter to court.

I have asked CS Education My good friend @machoguezekiel to order Re-Examine of KCPE exams for the pupils of Moi DEB Primary School in Bungoma, commonly known as The Commonwealth. If this will not happen in next 14 days, I will move to court. — Hon Didmus Barasa, MP Kimilili (@DidmusWaBarasa) December 22, 2022

The lawmaker also noted that examination cheating must be proven beyond reasonable doubt and not through one’s conscience and/or imagination.

Examination cheating must be proven beyond reasonable doubt and not through one's conscience and/or imagination. The definition of ignorance is where pupils are punished and no adult in the name of invigilators are prosecuted… — Hon Didmus Barasa, MP Kimilili (@DidmusWaBarasa) December 22, 2022

The lawmaker’s remarks come a few days after the school’s headteacher was spotted crying over the same matter.

The teacher identified as Mr Kelvin Wanyama broke into tears as he attempted to explain the poor performance of his KCPE candidates.

He claimed that candidates in his school had been performing well in the examinations leading up to the national examination and that teachers and parents had been confident of their students emerging among the top performers in the country.

“We could have been celebrating but it has become a different day that we can’t even explain. We waited for our student’s results. You as parents, we as teachers know, and our students know; this year we knew we would produce top students and all of them knew that the top student could be him or her,” he said during a media interview.

