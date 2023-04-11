Disco-ready? Eve Mungai’s outfit to Akothee’s wedding bashed 





YouTube content creator Mungai Eve is in the spotlight after she attended Akothee’s wedding with a dress code that didn’t quite suit the expectations by some of her devoted fans.

Eve was among hundreds of celebrities who attended Akothee’s colorful wedding held at Windsor Golf and Country Club, Nairobi on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Akothee wore her haute couture wedding gown that cost her Sh700,000 white gown, while her husband wore a white Achkan also known as Sherwani.

The white-themed event saw guests rocking elegant attires with a touch of gold. In the invitation card, Akothee indicated that all her guests should be smartly dressed in a classy outfit, no white and no kids were allowed.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Why Willis Raburu, Nameless and The Murayas missed Akothee’s wedding

Eve wore a short pink dress that was inappropriate for a wedding ceremony. According to online in-laws, Eve’s dress code wasn’t appropriate for an event like a wedding.

Defending herself she said she received the invite late and optend to wear what was available at the time.

Netizens had something to say about her fit.

A Facebook follower, Keter Eunice, told Mungai Eve that celebrity status comes with a designer.

“May this photo not land in those Nigerian groups because we are done! We are finished!”

Awuor Awuor asked why Eve decided that her elegant and her touch of gold be her hair.

“Lakini hii kofiaaaaaaa kazi yake ni? The event is a special wedding for Akothee, and everyone was supposed to wear an outfit that is respectful,” the fan asked.

Also read: Karen Nyamu’s nuptial plans cause a stir after stint at Akothee’s wedding

However, some of the invited celebrities dressed to the nines. For example, Bahati wore a striped suit with black shoes while his wife Diana wore a long shiny dress with a thigh cut and red shoes.

Jalang’o who drove Akothee to her wedding venue wore a white kaftan with a touch of gold.

His wife, Amina Chao, wore a long brown velvet dress, matching turban, and classy shoes.

Terence Creative and his wife, Milly Chebby, dressed in matching African Kitenge attires.

Kabi Wa Jesus and Milly Wa Jesus, part of the bridal team, also wore white kaftan (shirt and trousers) with a touch of gold and brown velvet dress.

Butita and his alleged girlfriend, Sadia, arrived in a chopper. The content creator Butita looked dapper in a dotted black and white coat and black trousers, while Sadia wore a long pink thigh-slit dress that highlighted her curves.

Who was the best-dressed celebrity from Akothee’s wedding?

Also read: Ida Odinga lauds Akothee’s authenticity, teases odd wedding gift request