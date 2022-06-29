Divock Origi spotted in AC Milan jersey





Divock Origi has been photographed in an AC Milan shirt for the first time amid reports he’s finalized a move to the Italian giants.

Origi, the Belgian footballer with Kenyan roots, arrived in Italy on Tuesday ahead of the high-profile transfer.

The striker joins the European giants after seven successful years at Liverpool in the English Premier League even though he had limited playing time owing to the form of African duo Mo Salah and Saidio Mane in the attack.

Origi was filmed leaving Malpensa Airport ahead of his medical.

“Origi received proposals from the United Kingdom, Bundesliga, and Spanish clubs but he decided to turn down all of them in order to join AC Milan, said renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He gave a thumbs-up sign and waved to fans outside the airport while appearing in a relaxed mood.

Origi who opted to play for Belgium at the 2014 Fifa World Cup after turning down a call-up to feature for Kenya, will be fondly remembered by Liverpool fans.

These include scoring twice in the English team’s epic comeback against Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final tie in 2019, before coming off the bench to score again in the final of the same tournament against Tottenham.

He also chalked up an impressive record against the club’s Merseyside rivals Everton, and his final goal for the Reds came against the Toffees in April.

He is now set for a new challenge in Serie A, which will be the fourth major European league he has played in, having also represented Lille in France and Wolfsburg in Germany.

Origi will join former Premier League strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud to spearhead Milan’s attack, as Stefano Pioli’s men set their sights on retaining the Italian title next season.