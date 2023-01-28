Divorce is not an option for me, says Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor





Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, says divorce isn’t a thought she can entertain in her marriage even when it’s clearly inevitable.

Speaking on the cooking show ‘Mercy Menu’ hosted by fellow actress Mercy Johnson, Mama G said she would never advise anyone to settle for a divorce.

“God is not against separation, what God doesn’t want is divorce. Coming from a Christian background, we are not allowed to divorce. For me marriage is forever until death do us apart, that’s the way I brought up my children,” said the 64-year-old actress.

Also read: Are you okay? Nairobi man delays updates on surprising girlfriend in Kwale

The Nollywood actress also added that infidelity is not a strong reason for her to leave her marriage.

“I am not going to leave my house for anybody, you are the visitor that came in, find your way out. I will hold my family, polish it and sweep out all the debts until I have a peaceful home again,” she said.

In March 2021, Mama G sparked a huge debate online in Nigeria when she voiced her concerns over the alarming rates of divorce in modern marriages.

Also read:

Get yourself a husband, Andrew Kibe tells off ‘lazy’ Kamene Goro

How Moji Shortbaba deals with women thirsting after him in his DMs

Mubabas now flock TikTok after dancing chief’s accidental rise to fame