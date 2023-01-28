Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxLifeMust Read

Divorce is not an option for me, says Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor

By Sinda Matiko January 28th, 2023 1 min read

Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, says divorce isn’t a thought she can entertain in her marriage even when it’s clearly inevitable.

Speaking on the cooking show ‘Mercy Menu’ hosted by fellow actress Mercy Johnson, Mama G said she would never advise anyone to settle for a divorce.

“God is not against separation, what God doesn’t want is divorce. Coming from a Christian background, we are not allowed to divorce. For me marriage is forever until death do us apart, that’s the way I brought up my children,” said the 64-year-old actress.

Also read: Are you okay? Nairobi man delays updates on surprising girlfriend in Kwale

The Nollywood actress also added that infidelity is not a strong reason for her to leave her marriage.

“I am not going to leave my house for anybody, you are the visitor that came in, find your way out. I will hold my family, polish it and sweep out all the debts until I have a peaceful home again,” she said.

In March 2021, Mama G sparked a huge debate online in Nigeria when she voiced her concerns over the alarming rates of divorce in modern marriages.

Also read:

Get yourself a husband, Andrew Kibe tells off ‘lazy’ Kamene Goro

How Moji Shortbaba deals with women thirsting after him in his DMs

Mubabas now flock TikTok after dancing chief’s accidental rise to fame

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
KikoRomeo to headline this year’s edition of Tribal...