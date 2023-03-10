Divorce party: Amira addresses all the drama and scandal involving ex, Jamal





Entrepreneur and socialite Amira held an Instagram live session on Friday, March 10, 2023, where she laid bare her side of the story in the ongoing drama between herself and her ex-husband, Jimal Marlow alias Rohosafi.

The former couple have been trading accusations online regarding their failed marriage and the accusations revolved around Jimal being toxic, domestically violent, her miscarriage following his beating, his infidelity, her alleged bitterness over his stopping the child support payments and how his family treated her.

During the Instagram live session, Amira made the following announcements and revelations: