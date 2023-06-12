DJ Brownskin charged with assisting suicide





Michael Macharia Njiri alias DJ Brownskin has been charged at Milimani Law Courts with assisting suicide.

He was accused of assisting Sharon Njeri Mwangi to commit suicide at Kariobangi South, Buruburu Sub-county, on July 29, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty. He was remanded in custody for three days pending a bail report.

DJ Brownskin also faces two other charges of failing to prevent the said suicide, destroying evidence and destroying evidence.

Earlier, Constable Wicks Lumumba of Kasarani DCI offices obtained orders at the Makadara Law Courts to hold the DJ for seven days to conclude investigations.

Also read: DJ Brownskin addresses haters after backlash for ‘watching his wife die’

Mr Lumumba stated in an affidavit filed before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga on June 2 that the deceased died by suicide with the assistance of Mr Njiiri after she took poison in an incident that was captured in a video that Mr Njiiri shared on his social media pages.

The detective said Mr Njiiri failed to prevent the said felony from being committed, resulting in the death of the deceased.

Mr Lumumba said Mr Njiiri had been summoned by the DCI three times to shed light on the matter but has been the police until he was arrested.

The officers said he needed time to trace the deceased’s parents and record their statements about the incident. The detective also said Mr Njiiri is a flight risk since he has been on the run since January.

He added that the investigators require time for the purpose of gathering crucial evidence which is believed to be scattered.

Mr Lumumba said the suspect is required to help in reconstructing the scene of crime and evidence gathering.

The DCI officer was seeking 14 days custodial orders but Mr Mutunga granted him only seven days. The application had been opposed by Mr Njiiri’s lawyers led by Mr Elisha Ndemo.

Also read: DJ Brownskin’s father in law breaks his silence