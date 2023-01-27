DJ Evolve announces new fund to help persons living with disabilities





Celebrated Kenyan deejay, DJ Evolve, born Felix Orinda, announced that he would start a fund to help people living with disabilities.

In a statement, DJ Evolve said getting a second chance at life following the tragedy that left him disabled inspired him to found The Evolve Fund to help individuals with disabilities both in Kenya and internationally.

To raise funds, DJ Evolve partnered with Tufund, a crowdfunding platform that seeks to enable people to source funding for different causes, and Mtickets Events to organize a series of concerts dubbed Evolution.

The concerts are set to be held every other month in Nairobi and across the country, and the proceeds from the event will be channeled into The Evolve Fund.

The first concert is set to take place on February 12, 2023, and among the deejays already confirmed for the event include DJ Purpl, DJ Saint Kevinsky, DJ Mjay Kenya, and DJ Namosky. DJ Twinn 48 and a host of several other deejays and emcees.

Several of Evolve’s colleagues and friends supported his new, noble venture and have been assisting him in promoting the concert.

On January 16, 2020, Kenyans received breaking news that DJ Evolve had been involved in a shooting incident in a club after a vocal politician allegedly shot him in the neck after a disagreement in an upmarket Nairobi club.

The attempted murder charge against the legislator was later dropped after DJ Evolve filed a withdrawal application.

In a previous exclusive interview with Nairobi News, DJ Evolve’s father revealed that his son had undergone several surgeries to stabilize him, get his voice back and regulate his breathing.

The shooting affected his speck and mobility functions, and Evolve had to undergo physiotherapy to help him regain muscle function, including sitting up on his own. He is currently confined to a wheelchair.

For months, DJ Evolve was bedridden, but he slowly began recovering. His father also revealed Evolve intended to return to his craft and had been purchasing deejaying electronics and equipment.

