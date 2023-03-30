DJ Fatxo crowned Mugithi artist of the year despite link to Jeff Mwathi’s murder





Controversial musician DJ Fatxo, real name Lawrence Njuguna, has been named Mugithi Artist of the Year at the E360 Awards, despite being a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old man.

Fans of the genre reacted with mixed feelings to the announcement on the award show’s Instagram account.

Many pointed out that Jeff Mwathi, who allegedly fell from Fatxo’s apartment in Kasarani, had recently met the artist to discuss a job offer.

Mwathi’s death has sparked public interest, with Mt. Kenya Members of Parliament calling for the exhumation of the body for DNA tests to aid in the identification and arrest of key suspects.

The E360 Awards gala was held on March 18, 2023, at the Nairobi Cinema, where winners in various categories were crowned, including Sarafina Salim as Female Mugithi Artist of the Year and Fred Muyanga as Gospel Artist of the Year.

While the Mugithi Artist of the Year award has generated controversy, it has also raised questions about the role of awards shows in recognizing artists with questionable reputations.

It is not the first time that the music industry has been rocked by controversy. In 2021, rapper Megan Thee Stallion accused fellow artist Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot after a party.

Despite the allegations, Lanez’s album Daystar still managed to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2019, Michael Jackson’s legacy was called into question after the release of the documentary Leaving Neverland, which detailed allegations of sexual abuse by the late singer.

Despite the controversy, Jackson’s music continues to be played and celebrated around the world.

Separating an artist’s personal life from their art is not new, but it continues to be debated.

In some cases, such as the recent controversy surrounding DJ Fatxo, it is not simply a matter of separating the artist from their art, but rather whether it is appropriate to celebrate an artist linked to an ongoing probe into the murder of Jeff Mwathi.

The controversy surrounding DJ Fatxo’s award as Mugithi Artist of the Year has sparked a larger conversation about the role of awards shows and recognition platforms in recognizing artists with questionable reputations.

While the question of whether to celebrate an artist accused of serious wrongdoing is not new, it is clear that the music industry and its fans must address it.

Ultimately, the importance of cultural heritage and the power of music to unite and inspire cannot be understated. It is up to all of us to ensure that these values are upheld, even in the face of controversy.

