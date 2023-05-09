DJ Fatxo returns to church and promises music comeback

DJ Fatxo revamps his brand and look as he makes a comeback to social media. PHOTO| COURTESY

DJ Fatxo revamps his brand and look as he makes a comeback to social media. PHOTO| COURTESY





After a month-long absence from social media, Mugithi artiste Fatxo has made a comeback. As part of his rebrand, the singer now sports a mohawk hairstyle with blonde locks twisted stylishly at the top of his head.

The singer’s career suffered a setback after he was recently linked to the murder of interior designer Jeff Mwathi, who reportedly fell to his death from the 12th floor of his apartment.

But in a recent social media post, Fatxo declared his triumphant return, likening himself to a phoenix rising from the ashes despite the odds.

Fatxo has been sharing motivational messages on his social media and attending church services.

On Monday, 8 May 2023, he thanked the KAG Church Engineer for the warm welcome he received.

The artiste exuded confidence in his announcement, saying he is now more charismatic and stronger than ever, ready to take on the music industry.

“And just like the phoenix rose from the ashes, so will I! Returning from the flames, clothed in nothing but strength, more charismatic than ever, with magnificent victories.”

Also read: ‘It has been hell’ DJ Fatxo explains life after link to Jeff Mwathi’s death

On 4 May 2023, Ann Mwathi, the mother of the late Jeff Mwathi, expressed disappointment and loss of hope in finding justice for her son after a meeting with detectives.

Despite the lengthy meeting, Ann Mwathi said she was not optimistic about the outcome and did not believe justice would be served.

According to Wacuka, the detectives told her that there was insufficient evidence to support the theory that her son had been murdered.

She said she was also informed that Jeff was allegedly drunk at the time of his death, and Wacuka questioned how he could have managed to climb to the 12th floor of the apartment building.

The detectives also claimed that Jeff died from the impact of the fall and that he was alive when he jumped.

“I disagree with the findings of the inquest into the death of Jeff Mwathi. I believe that justice must prevail and all parties involved must be held accountable for their actions,” said Wacuka.

Also read: Exclusive: Musicians not funding DJ Fatxo’s legal defense – Ben Githae