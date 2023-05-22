DJ Fatxo’s first gig after DPP clears him in murder case

DJ Fatxo revamps his brand and look as he makes a comeback to social media. PHOTO| COURTESY

Mugithi artiste Lawrence Njuguna, popularly known as DJ Fatxo, gave his first performance on the airwaves days after he announced that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had cleared him of murder charges.

In a TikTok video also uploaded to his official Facebook page on 22 May 2023, the Kikuyu artist can be seen performing on a local vernacular TV station, Chairman TV.

Fatxo, clad in a striking black T-shirt adorned with the powerful statement ‘In God we trust’, delves into his performance with unwavering passion.

“Since I hit the airwaves, it has been God, and it will always be God. In God We Trust,” he captioned the video.

He also wrote in Kikuyu: “Ahooiii Ngai Hoyaai Biu na mutigakue Ngoro. Ngai Ari Hamwe na ithui na ni aiguite mahoya Manyu.”

The words are loosely translated as believers in God, pray hard, and do not give up. God is with us, and he has heard our prayers.

The translated essence of his post indicates that “as believers in God, we are urged to pray fervently and persistently without faltering. We find solace in knowing that God is by our side, attentively listening to our prayers.”

In the Kikuyu song he sang, he seemed to encourage and acknowledge his mother, recalling the challenges she faced in raising them.

“Mama, when you see them, do not be afraid. Where we are now, you brought us up through struggles…eating and drinking, we survived on sugarcane juice…I don’t even want to remember the ups and downs we faced…we survived the firewood smoke…” the song goes.

DJ Fatxo was linked and accused of allegedly killing fashion designer Jeff Mwathi at his Roysambu, Kasarani flat in February 2023.

The matter caused an uproar among Kenyans online, forcing Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Amin Mohamed to take over the case.

New investigations were ordered and carried out, including exhuming the 23-year-old’s body for a second post-mortem to determine the exact cause of his death.

Recently, the Mugithi artist announced that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had cleared him of the charges.

However, on 20 May 2023, Mr Njuguna was reportedly denied access to his Roysambu home by DCI detectives.

