DJ Joe Mfalme excites netizens with ‘lukewarm’ reply to wife’s sweet birthday message





How does one respond to a heartfelt birthday message, especially so its coming from your significant other? Is there a right way – or wrong way, for that matter – of responding to such sentimental messages?

Do you simply acknowledge the message with a curt response? Or are you required to respond with an equally sentimental love note?

Well, apparently many Kenyans online can’t agree on this debate after DJ Joe Mfalme responded to his wife’s birthday message in a rather lukewarm way.

The disc jockey, who celebrated his birthday on Friday, received a heartfelt message from his wife.

Ephy Preston who identifies herself as Mrs Mfalme wrote:

“I am so blessed to be able to call you mine. I love you with all my heart. You’re the best thing in this world. It’s true. I can’t imagine my life without you. Happy Birthday @djjoemfalme ! Let’s make every day this good and may Psalms 91:11 be your portion; “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.”

To this, DJ Joe Mfalme responded: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Asante mresh.”

And this what got Kenyans online talking. Here are some of their views:

“Nikama kuambiwa ‘Kimoja bro’ after umerehearse hiyo caption yote wiki tatu,” wrote Dj Guchy.

Mnataka mfalme aseme nini na birthday ni yake?… Amwish pia happy belated ama advance birthday pia… binadamu mnatakanga aje?” posed Wanjiru Ngugi.

“Mapenzi ni scam hiyo yote reply ni Asante mresh ngomaaa,” said Triza Wainaina.

“Wueh….Mresh huoni hizo red flags,” shared Lynn Dawns.

“Don’t blame Joe… masaa ndio machache,” said MC Miggy Echambioni.

“That’s heartbreaking… Ati asante mresh…madharau,” opined Christine Baraza.

“Real men don’t talk much, I don’t expect Joe to pen a paragraph. With that wide smile on her face I’m sure she gets more than ‘Asante mresh’ on a daily,” wrote Tori Love.

“Mfalme reply to his wife is the kind I consider genuine, hii poems mingi watu huandikiana ni meant for teenagers and liars,” said Wilson Gachara.

“Before you flaunt your poetic and ‘Simpson’ skills out here, as a lady, always remember that men will embarass you, repeatedly!” opined Raryn Mereru.

“Mimi niandike hadi quote za Bible halafu reply ya two words nadelete kila kitu twende draw,” Anne Kamau commented.