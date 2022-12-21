DJ Mo pays tribute to his second child who never made it





Gospel mixmaster DJ Mo has paid tribute to their unborn child, who died in 2018 during the festive season.

In 2018, gospel star Linet Munyali alias Size 8 got pregnant with her second child but unfortunately lost her unborn baby after months of enduring a complicated pregnancy.

It was some days to Christmas.

In a recent exclusive interview with Nairobi News, her hubby DJ Mo said that was God’s plan.

“Losing our baby was God’s plan and He had a reason for everything…” he exclusively told Nairobi News.

Also read: Watch: Magix Enga filmed in a deplorable state, battles drug addiction

DJ Mo’s wife, Size 8, has had a history of pregnancy complications due to high blood pressure.

She struggled with her first pregnancy and gave birth to her daughter Ladasha Belle Wambo in November 2015.

She got pregnant the third time in 2019 and managed to pull through despite developing serious complications.

She gave birth to her son Samuel Muraya Junior in November 2019.

Also read: Singer Samidoh breaks silence after Karen Nyamu dumped him

Her son, Muraya Jnr, was born through a Cesarean Section after she developed serious complications.

Size 8 also got pregnant but suffered a miscarriage in 2021.

DJ Mo announced through their social media platforms in October 2021 that they had made a bold decision to undergo a medical procedure that resulted in them losing the baby.

DJ Mo and his family will spend time together during the festive season as he will also celebrate his birthday on the 31st of January.

“I am still working on finding somewhere to take my family for the Christmas holiday. We spend this time together most of the time since it is when we are less busy.”

Also read: Inside the Diamond Platnumz and manager Sallam SK battle for assets

In the interview, the father of two also revealed plans to be very active on his social media platforms come 2023, especially on TikTok.

“I am on TikoTok — @djmokenya but not as active am almost 1M likes. I will be active from Jan.”

On why he had not committed himself to getting the Hustler Fund, Mo – a businessman – said he had not understood how to do it and that he is doing well.

“For now, I am okay. I won’t really need it.”

Also, read our top stories today:

How suspect went into hiding after three-year-old’s eyes were gouged out

Leaked: WhatsApp group where Size 8 cancelled appointment with ‘gay’ stylist

How comedian Alex Mathenge cheated death after drink was spiked by hot date

Woman dies mysteriously while in bed with her husband