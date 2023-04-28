DJ Pierra Makena: My new job at NRG Radio is ‘not permanent’





Celebrated female DJ Pierra Makena has explained that her new position at NRG Radio where she will be co-hosting a four-hour show every Friday between 3pm and 7 pm alongside Kamene Goro and Shaffie Weru.

The popular DJ has told SPM Buzz that it is not a permanent job. She also said the company is celebrating five years and had decided that the station be ran by celebrities.

“I think it is good for my fans to know that I am not there permanently but you never know NRG might keep us. We are just taking over the station when the presenters are away,” Pierra said.

Asked how long that will take, DJ Pierra said there was no official communication on that yet.

She also said she felt guilty when news came out that she had landed the radio job and everyone was sending her congratulations messages and flowers.

DJ Pierra will be among the DJs who will perform at Mo Festival tomorrow at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.



Meanwhile, the DJ said performing at the concert, which will celebrate African music and culture, is a dream come true as she had always looked forward to it.

“I have seen big names perform and I have been looking forward to the event. It is a big deal for me. I am trying to transition from who I have been and maybe my fans will see a difference in me in a couple of concerts that are lined up ahead,” she said.

The Mo Festival is part of the Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), which brings together prominent African political and business leaders, civil society, multilateral and regional institutions and Africa’s major international partners, to debate the challenges and opportunities facing the continent in an ever-changing global environment over three days.

This year’s IGW will take place from April 28-30. Advance tickets for the Mo Festival are retailing for Sh1,000, with tickets available at the gate for Sh1,500.

At the same time, DJ Pierra has called out people who claim veteran DJs should retire and leave space for upcoming ones. According to the talented mix master, nobody takes anyone’s position at any job instead everyone creates their position.

“Stop thinking about a certain person leaving for you to get there. The industry is big and everyone has their own shares. Look for what talent you have to use it,” she said.

