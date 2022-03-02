DJ Shitti baby mama regrets relationship with actor





Actor Steve Dede alias DJ Shitti’s love life is up for scrutiny after his baby mama publicly suggested she regrets getting into a relationship with him.

Fash Hussein, who shares a son with the actor made the comments on her socials.

“The pain of marrying the wrong person is worse than your present fear of not getting married before 30. Take note of this,” she wrote.

The message comes as DJ Shitti, who made his name for his starring role in the Real Househelps of Kawangware comedy series recently faced accusations of being a dead beat dad.

Hussein insisted her baby daddy struggles to pay for his son’s upkeep.

But DJ Shiti denied the claims in a song dubbed ‘Drama za Mama Mariam’ where he gives his side of the story while calling out his baby mama for sharing false information.

