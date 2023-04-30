DJ Slahver and Nicah The Queen open up on two-year celibacy journey





DJ Slahver and his partner, Nicah The Queen, have opened up about their almost two-year celibacy.

Nicah the Queen, whose real name is Veronica Wanja, is a Kenyan gospel musician known for her powerful vocals and inspiring lyrics. DJ Slahver, born Joseph Mwenda, is a renowned gospel disc jockey and music producer.

The couple has vowed not to engage in any sexual activity until they get married, a move that has raised eyebrows.

In a recent media interview, DJ Slahver explained their friendship has helped them focus on other things besides sex.

He said, “Our relationship has been held by friendship. That means intimacy is not the main focus.”

The couple has also learned to maintain boundaries, including sleeping in different rooms, even on vacation.

Nicah The Queen added that they have learned to resist societal pressure to engage in sex before marriage.

She said, “This generation has normalized sex, and it is so wrong.”

Before meeting DJ Slahver, Nicah the queen was married to Dr. Ofweneke, also a popular media personality.

The two parted ways in April 2022 after she confessed to falling out of love.

Despite the celibacy claims, Nicah and DJ Slahver’s union has not been plain sailing as the couple once went separate ways.

She confirmed the development in a social media post stating, “Slahver and I have decided to call it quits and go our separate ways! People can fall in love and they can also fall out. All in all, we move on regardless! I wish him nothing but the best!”

The news of their split shocked many, as the couple had been setting relationship goals for their fans on Instagram.

But nine days later, they were back together, in a move many suggested amounted to clout chasing.

